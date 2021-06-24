A multi-level building suffered a partial collapse early Thursday morning in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, with fire and rescue crews racing to the scene in response.

ABC News reports the building is located in the small, beachside town of Surfside, about six miles north of Miami Beach.

Multiple police and fire departments from across Miami-Dade County are in attendance, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

Fox News reports one witness, who was on vacation in the city with his family, was next door and said it sounded and felt like a tornado or earthquake. He said he believed much of the building was occupied.

He estimated the collapse occurred at about 1:20 a.m.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Some of the photos from the scene were devastating, the Fox News report added, and the building seemed to be well over 10 levels in scale.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted that fire crews are on scene and said the building is located near 8877 Collins Avenue. There are over 80 units at the scene, along with other first response agencies.

The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

This story is developing. More to come…