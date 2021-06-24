Miami Beach Apartment Building Collapse Sparks Massive Emergency Response

Miami Beach Police Department/Twitter
Simon Kent

A multi-level building suffered a partial collapse early Thursday morning in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, with fire and rescue crews racing to the scene in response.

ABC News reports the building is located in the small, beachside town of Surfside, about six miles north of Miami Beach.

Multiple police and fire departments from across Miami-Dade County are in attendance, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Fox News reports one witness, who was on vacation in the city with his family, was next door and said it sounded and felt like a tornado or earthquake. He said he believed much of the building was occupied.

He estimated the collapse occurred at about 1:20 a.m.

Some of the photos from the scene were devastating, the Fox News report added, and the building seemed to be well over 10 levels in scale.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted that fire crews are on scene and said the building is located near 8877 Collins Avenue. There are over 80 units at the scene, along with other first response agencies.

The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

This story is developing. More to come…

