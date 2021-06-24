Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said on Wednesday that the crime wave taking place across the United States is the “inevitable consequence” of Democrats’ “crazy” idea to restrict gun ownership instead of holding the violent criminals accountable for their actions.

“The guns are the instrumentality that’s being used, but the real target should be the criminals,” Rubio told Fox News. “It’s the criminals who are stealing guns, then they’re selling them on the street to one another.”

“They’re committing these acts of violence,” Rubio said. “We have seen all over the country just over the last few months are really things out of a Hollywood movie, except it’s real.”

“It’s tragic,” Rubio said:

I mean shootouts on highways. And I think it is the inevitable consequence of when you take crazy, nonsensical ideas and then get elected on them and then try to implement them as policy, or at least try to create the perception that you are going to create policy based on them.”

“And the result it this, and the migratory crisis on the border and other things,” Rubio said. “The ideas these people have are nuts. And when you elect people who have these ideas it almost encourages and incentivizes these terrible outcomes.”

Fox News asked Rubio about the Biden administration’s plan to deploy “strike teams” to try to tamp down the violence in American cities plagued by mayhem and murder, such as Chicago and Baltimore.

“I think it’s better than nothing, we have to see how it’s structured but in the end, one of the most important things that we should have done and continue to do is support law enforcement,” Rubio said, citing police being targeted for defunding and calls for stripping officers of protections necessary when dealing with violent criminals.

Rubio called it a “major brewing crisis” facing the country with more police retiring and looming lower enrollment at police academies.

“It’s going to be harder to keep highly trained, highly competent officers on the job,” Rubio said.

