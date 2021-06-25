Joe Biden Shocks with ‘Creepy’ Whispering Press Conference

President Joe Biden held a triumphant press conference on Thursday to announce his infrastructure deal with Republicans, but he also distracted from his political victory as he kept leaning into the microphone for emphasis, whispering as if he was letting the press in on a secret.

Asked by PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor what his message was to families struggling from the ongoing pandemic, Biden bent down and whispered into the microphone.

“I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far. They’re going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential this week…” he confided.

After he was asked about his failure to negotiate more funding to tackle climate change, Biden argued he was the one who cared about the environment.

“Just remember, I wrote the bill on the environment. Why would I not be for it?” he asked in a whisper, widening his eyes for emphasis.

He also scorned employers who complained too many workers were unwilling to return post-pandemic after enjoying extended unemployment benefits.

“I said, ‘Yeah. Pay them more,'” he whispered.

Clips of Biden’s whispers ricocheted around the internet, triggering the phrase “creepy Joe” to trend on social media.

“This is nuts,” wrote Republican communicator Matt Whitlock.

This is nuts pic.twitter.com/L592KeVXaZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 24, 2021

“What did I just watch!?” asked former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, sharing a clip of the montage.

What did I just watch!?

pic.twitter.com/DbQu90j86D — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 24, 2021

“‘Creepy’ Joe just took on a new meaning,” wrote Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ)