Louisiana’s Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards Vetoes Constitutional Carry

Louisiana’s Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed constitutional carry legislation on Friday.

The Daily Advertiser noted that Edwards vetoed the legislation, Senate Bill 118, claiming current state law requiring law-abiding citizens to get a permit “strikes the right balance.”

State Sen. Jay Morris (R) sponsored the legislation. He responded to Edwards’ veto by saying, “I certainly can’t say it’s a surprise; the governor has been clear all along. But I’m still disappointed. This bill is for law-abiding and freedom-loving citizens.”

Morris expressed hope that legislators will work to overcome Edwards’ opposition and secure constitutional carry anyway.

The NRA is urging Louisianans to contact their state lawmakers and urge them to override Edwards’ veto.

The NRA tweeted: “Your NRA is going to STAND and FIGHT back against this UNNECESSARY veto. Louisianans: Contact your Reps and Senator’s ASAP and make sure they support an override session and an override.”

Twenty-one states have constitutional carry. Those states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (NOTE: Texas constitutional carry law takes effect September 1, 2021.)