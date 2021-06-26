Donald Trump Rally: Joe Biden ‘Already a Complete and Total Catastrophe’

Former President Donald Trump returned to the rally stage on Saturday, criticizing President Joe Biden at length for his failures in his first months in office.

“After just five months the Biden administration is a catastrophe,” Trump said after taking the stage. “I told you.”

The president delivered a long list of Biden’s failures, specifically on crime and immigration enforcement.

“Crime is surging, murders are soaring, police departments are being gutted, illegal aliens are overrunning their borders, nobody has ever seen anything like it,” he said.

Trump noted that he left the country in good shape, but Biden overturned a lot of good things he had done.

“We set Biden up so beautifully, all he had to do was ‘Go to the beach, Joe. Go to the beach,'” Trump joked.

He added, “Instead Biden is going to drive our economy and our country into ruin.”

Trump also condemned Biden’s policies on energy and foreign policy.

“Gas prices are spoking, inflation is skyrocketing, and China, Russia, and Iran are humiliating our country,” he said.

Trump noted that Biden canceled the Keystone pipeline and killed thousands of American jobs while approving a gas pipeline from Russia into Europe.

He also criticized Biden for bringing back the Paris Climate Agreement, which he said would cause “trillions of dollars of damage” to the American economy.

Trump also criticized Biden’s immense plans to raise taxes and spend trillions to redistribute wealth.

“Joe Biden is destroying our nation right before our very eyes,” Trump said, and added, “He puts America last, we put America first. It’s very very simple.”