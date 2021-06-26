The suspect wanted in connection with Wednesday’s shooting of a Daytona Beach police officer was captured around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in a treehouse near Atlanta, Georgia.

CNN reports that the treehouse was located on property “affiliated with an organization called the ‘Not F**king Around Coalition’ (NFAC), a Black Nationalist paramilitary organization.”

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young indicated the suspect, Othal Wallace, was well-armed when located in the treehouse. He had “two rifles, two handguns, and several boxes of ammunition,” among other things.

Upon being arrested Wallace allegedly told officers, “You guys know who I am. You know what I’m capable of, and it could have been a lot worse.”

WESH reports that the “FBI, U.S. Marshals and Homeland Security assisted in the arrest of Wallace.”

Wallace allegedly shot Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor on Wednesday night. Raynor is hospitalized and showing signs of improvement.

Arresting officers used Raynor’s handcuffs when apprehending Wallace Saturday morning.

