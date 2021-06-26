Former President Trump said President Joe Biden is attempting “to make illegal immigration as easy as possible” with his open borders agenda.

During a rally on Saturday evening in Lorain County, Ohio, Trump blasted Biden’s record thus far on illegal immigration where the administration has eliminated most border controls and interior immigration enforcement measures previously imposed. Trump said:

You have millions of people coming into this country … we have no idea who they are. Joe Biden is doing the exact opposite as we did. His policy is to make illegal immigration as easy as possible, instituting Catch and Release, ripping apart our asylum agreements, ordering a stop order [to the border wall].

Indeed, after taking office, Biden stopped construction of the United States-Mexico border wall, ended the “Remain in Mexico” program that had effectively ended Catch and Release, and instituted “sanctuary country” orders that are preventing about 9-in-10 deportations of illegal aliens.

The result has been hundreds of thousands of border crossers arriving at the southern border with no end in sight and with experts predicting about 1.2 million illegal aliens being encountered by the end of the year.

Trump called on Republicans in Congress to “shut down the lawless Biden agenda.”

“We have to defund his reckless immigration policies and restore our southern border to what it was,” Trump said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.