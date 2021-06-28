Amy Klobuchar to Hold Election Takeover Hearing in Georgia

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is set to hold a Senate Rules Committee hearing in Georgia next month with a focus on the federal takeover of elections.

Klobuchar will hold the hearing on July 19, marking the first time a field hearing has been held in 20 years, according to The Hill.

A press release for the event from Klobuchar’s office states that the witnesses, who have not been announced, will discuss “recently enacted legislation to restrict voting in the state and the need for basic federal standards to protect the freedom to vote.”

Last week, Senate Republicans stifled Democrat efforts by voting against a bill to federalize elections, known as the “For the People Act,” which was brought forward by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Senate bill would have federalized congressional elections across the country, requiring voting changes such as automatic voter registration, protecting illegal immigrants from prosecution if they voted, registering minors to vote, requiring early voting, and establishing nationwide vote-by-mail without voter ID. The bill would also allow ballots to be counted ten days after Election Day.

It was also reported last week that Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate Rules Committee, solicited donors to her reelection committee with an “elite club” invited to policy discussions with special guests such as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

