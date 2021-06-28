In a statement to Breitbart News on Sunday, Rep. Devin Nunes (D-CA) called for businesses aiding and abetting China’s “malign influence” in America to be investigated and held accountable.

Nunes said some Republican House colleagues would join him in expanding an ongoing investigation of China’s leverage over U.S. corporations weeks after two discussions with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow about the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) financial ties to American news media as detailed in Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, told Breitbart News via statement:

China is a malign influence on the world in general and on America in particular. They are targeting, among other things, corporate America, bribing and coercing U.S. businesses to do Beijing’s bidding, including handing over highly sensitive technologies and trade secrets. American businesses need to be aware of China’s predatory actions, and those who aid and abet them need to be held to account.

On Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures, Nunes said the investigation will amount to “the next stage of our ongoing investigation that’s been ongoing for ten years” and will go beyond “sports and entertainment” to include “sectors of the economy like technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals.”

“We’re going to start with about a dozen U.S. entities that we’re going to investigate,” he added, “probably will reach about four dozen by the time it’s all over with. We’ll be notifying those companies this week.”

Nunes credited Marlow with revealing “criminality” and “defamation” across the media industry related to conflicts of interest presented by its financial ties to China through its conglomerate ownership. He later called for Republicans to stop engaging with left-wing and partisan Democrat news media that dishonestly market themselves as politically objective and non-partisan.