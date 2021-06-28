A lawsuit filed last week alleges that President Joe Biden’s administration is refusing to disclose information related to the Chinese coronavirus transmission, testing, and treatment of illegal aliens who are then released into the United States interior.

The government watchdog organization Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after they failed to respond to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request which sought coronavirus data records on illegal aliens the administration has continued releasing into the U.S. interior.

Specifically, the lawsuit seeks:

Any and all technical guidance provided to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement and/or any official or employee thereof regarding, concerning, or related to the transmission, testing, mitigation, and/or treatment of COVID-19 for undocumented immigrants who are in or are released from Department of Homeland Security and/or Customs and Border Patrol custody. [Emphasis added]

According to the lawsuit, they sent the FOIA request to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on April 15. The following day, the lawsuit states that CDC officials confirmed they had received the request.

To date, though, the lawsuit states that the CDC has yet to reply to the FOIA request.

“The Biden administration secrecy on its border crisis includes stonewalling on the issue of Covid-19 and illegal immigration and controversial refugee resettlement programs,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

For five months, the Biden administration has released tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior often without confirming that they are negative for coronavirus. In a number of cases, border crossers are put on buses and commercial domestic flights where they can bypass proof of a negative coronavirus test and have photo identity requirements waived.

In April, the New York Times reported that even as the Biden administration has put border crossers up in migrant hotels to quarantine, those border crossers regularly skip out on the quarantine and instead leave the hotels to continue traveling into the U.S. interior.

Most recently, former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Mark Morgan revealed that “few to none” of the border crossers arriving at the southern border who are subsequently released into the U.S. interior have received the coronavirus vaccine.

The case is Judicial Watch v. U.S. Dep’t of Health and Human Services, No. 1:21-cv-01514 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.