Nearly one-third of Americans and a majority of Republicans believe the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is over in the United States, but a majority say it is not, a Gallup survey released Monday found.

The survey, examining Americans’ views on the pandemic in the U.S., asked, “In your opinion, is the coronavirus pandemic over in the U.S., or not?”

Overall, 29 percent said “yes” the pandemic is over, compared to 71 percent who said it is not. Opinions vary drastically among party lines, as 57 percent of Republicans say the pandemic is over, compared to 96 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of independents who say it is not over.

Although a majority believe the pandemic is not yet over, optimism is on the rise. Eighty-nine percent say the coronavirus situation is getting either a lot or a little better, up from 33 percent who said the same in February and 12 percent who said the same in December.

Additionally, a slight majority, 53 percent, now say their life is not being affected or disrupted by the coronavirus situation very much. In April, 56 percent said their life was being affected “a great deal” or at least a “fair amount”:

Likewise, Americans are increasingly reporting a return to some semblance of normalcy in their lives. While 15% of U.S. adults say their life is “completely back to normal,” 62% describe their life as “somewhat” but not completely normal, and 23% say it is “not yet back to normal.” Moreover, the percentage of U.S. adults who report that normalcy has not been restored in their lives has shrunk by 11 percentage points since May.

The survey, taken June 14-20, among 4,843 American adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.