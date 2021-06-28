Ron DeSantis Team Debunks WaPo Reporter’s Misinformation About Emergency Response to Surfside Condo Collapse

Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) press secretary, debunked a fake news narrative advanced by a Washington Post reporter on Sunday. The reporter falsely claimed the governor did not quickly respond to the partial condo collapse in Miami and waited longer than 24 hours to deploy emergency relief.

“There’s a saying in emergency management: The first 24 hours are the only 24 hours. FEMA was ready to deploy to the condo collapse almost immediately, and included the crisis in its daily briefing, but didn’t get permission from Gov. DeSantis to get on the ground for a full day,” Post reporter Hannah Dreier said:

There's a saying in emergency management: The first 24 hours are the only 24 hours. FEMA was ready to deploy to the condo collapse almost immediately, and included the crisis in its daily briefing, but didn't get permission from Gov. DeSantis to get on the ground for a full day. pic.twitter.com/rVmCN47sQJ — Hannah Dreier (@hannahdreier) June 26, 2021

Her assertions, however, were missing what Pushaw described as “important context. Pushaw revealed that Dreier never reached out to her for comment and explained that emergency response started “within minutes of the disaster” led by Miami Dade County’s “amazing first responders.”

The county mayor, she added, signed a local emergency declaration, and DeSantis signed the executive order less than an hour later:

Miami Dade County emergency declaration signed by Mayor Cava at 4:33p. State EO signed by Gov DeSantis at 5:32p pic.twitter.com/yzorekArnS — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 27, 2021

As Fox News noted, “FEMA’s account stated that there were no requests for state of FEMA assistance within twenty-four hours of the collapse.”

“Hannah? You going to correct your tweet & apologize?” GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz asked after Pushaw set the record straight.

“Where are your editors? You’re pushing misinformation about a breaking news story and it doesn’t seem to bother you or your editors,” he added:

Hannah? You going to correct your tweet & apologize? Where are your editors? You’re pushing misinformation about a breaking news story and it doesn’t seem to bother you or your editors. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 27, 2021

Pushaw added she wanted to emphasize that Miami Dade County first responders “were on site rescuing people within MINUTES. The state (@FLSERT) activated by 2:30AM.”

“It’s dishonest and gross to pretend the rescue effort was delayed at all,” she added:

Others have responded, but a point I wanted to drive home is that Miami Dade County first responders were on site rescuing people within MINUTES. The state (@FLSERT) activated by 2:30AM. It’s dishonest and gross to pretend the rescue effort was delayed at all. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 27, 2021

Correct. I challenge any “journalist” who thinks not enough is being done at #surfside to come down here and see for yourself how the local, state and federal teams are working together in response to a tragedy . It’s easy to armchair quarterback from Washington, DC isn’t it? https://t.co/VdWlI9Ie5q — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 28, 2021

Since minutes after the building collapsed, first responders have worked around the clock to find survivors in Surfside. These are the heroes — @FLCaseyDeSantis and I thank them. pic.twitter.com/UEYBCndPBz — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 27, 2021

At least nine people are dead as a result of the Champlain Towers South collapse, but 152 remained unaccounted for as of Sunday, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava:

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava revealed that four more people have been identified as victims of the Florida building collapse that killed at least nine people. Cava noted that 134 are accounted for while 152 are still missing. pic.twitter.com/xmmyEXKviK — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 27, 2021

This weekend, Daniella Levine Cava announced a 30-day audit for “40 plus” buildings in response to the incident but expressed hope that the tragedy was an “anomaly.”

“At this point, we’re starting with the review of those 40 plus, and look this, as far as we know and hope, is an anomaly, but the investigation is going to be ongoing,” she said during an appearance on MSNBC’s Meet the Press.

“Right now, we’re still very focused on search and rescue,” she added.