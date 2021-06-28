Vulnerable Democrats revolted against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) holding a bipartisan infrastructure deal hostage to pass their more leftist infrastructure package.

President Joe Biden softened his language about a threat to veto a bipartisan infrastructure proposal if Congress did not pass their far-left, reconciliation infrastructure bill. However, Pelosi has not reversed her threat to tank the proposal.

This led many Democrats to defy her threat and say they would not support tying the two bills together.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) said, “Would I like to see a lot of elements of the social infrastructure plan implemented? Absolutely. But I think this is important that we demonstrate that this place can operate. And if we end up getting nothing done because of the objections of either the left or the right, and then shame on all of us.”

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR), a member of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, said:

I think the reconciliation process is completely unwarranted. I’m not going to vote for $5 trillion of spending. We spent $5 trillion last year. And I’d argue most all that [was] pretty God-dang important to keep America alive. This year, we don’t need it. Businesses are dying to open. They’re starting to open. COVID is getting behind us.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said, “Oh, but we got to add all those things. I want to know what we’re looking at there before I can commit. I mean, there’s some things I support, but I just don’t know exactly what that wish list might be.”

“That’s going to be tough,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said. “A lot of us want to know what we’re talking about here. I’m open, but you gotta show me what this is about and why it’s required.”

Breitbart News reported many Senate Republicans have warned Biden and Pelosi’s hardline tactics could very well “blow up” the infrastructure deal and prevented either bill from passing.

In a statement Monday, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said Democrats should not yield to Pelosi’s holding the infrastructure bill hostage.

Mike Berg, an NRCC spokesman, said, “Every single Democrat should denounce Speaker Pelosi for taking the infrastructure bill hostage to try and raise taxes to pay for her socialist agenda.”