Oklahoma Sen. Pushes to Lower Legal Handgun Carry Age to 18

Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm (R) wants to see the legal minimum age for constitutional carry lowered to 18 in his state.

He filed Senate Bill 1039 Monday as a way of including 18-20-year-olds in constitutional carry.

Tulsa World reports Dahm believes lowering the age is an important part of fulfilling the government “primary function and responsibility… to protect individual rights.”

Dahm tweeted Monday, “Why shouldn’t 18, 19, & 20 year olds have their right to self defense restored?”

KOCO News quoted Dahm saying, “The people have a constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms. Just as they have the right to vote starting at 18, they should not have to wait until turning 21 to exercise their right to self-defense.”

Dahm made clear he expects opposition to his bill in much the same way there was opposition to Oklahoma’s move from a permit state to a constitutional carry state.

He recalled many claimed “Oklahoma would turn into the ‘Wild West’ if we passed Constitutional Carry.”

Dahm added, “As usual, their lies were unfounded scare tactics seeking to dictate and dominate other people’s lives. I’m sure they’ll continue to use the same sophistry to try to oppose this bill, but as always I will fight for the people and champion the cause of liberty no matter who it offends.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.