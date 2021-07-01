President Joe Biden suggested Wednesday Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) should become a U.S. senator during a bill-signing ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

“Senator, I hope,” Biden stated while looking over at Waters. The president followed up by saying, “You think I’m kidding, I’m not,” as Waters attempted to play down the gesture. The Republican National Committee (RNC) highlighted Biden’s remark on social media, noting that the president supports a “far-left, anti-police” Democrat to run for the upper chamber.

Joe Biden suggests he wants far-left, anti-police Maxine Waters to become a U.S. Senator pic.twitter.com/PgMhfk3POl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2021

The New York Post notes:

If [Waters] sought higher office, Waters would have to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, who was appointed this year by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) to fill the vacancy created when Kamala Harris became vice president. Padilla has filed to run for a full six-year term in 2022.

Though Waters has not indicated any interest in running for Senate, the congresswoman did knock Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) over her lack of support for getting rid of the filibuster.

“There are real concerns about her as she is not able to make a commitment about filibuster. The progressive community — and most of us in the Democratic caucus are progressive — we want to do what it takes to get rid of the filibuster,” Waters said in a Sunday interview with Fox 40’s Inside California Politics. “I’m hopeful she will come out very soon and join with us, but otherwise, she will be under great criticism.”