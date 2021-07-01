Kevin McCarthy Asked Devin Nunes to Investigate if NSA Spied on Tucker Carlson

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) asked Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Thursday to investigate if the National Security Agency (NSA) spied on Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Now, there is a public report that NSA read the emails of Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Although NSA publicly denied targeting Carlson, I have serious questions regarding this matter that must be answered,” McCarthy’s press release stated.

“Given this disturbing trend, I’ve asked HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes to investigate and find answers on behalf of the American people. The NSA cannot be used as a political instrument, and House Republicans will ensure accountability and transparency,” he wrote.

Nunes’s investigation comes as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) demanded Wednesday an inspector general investigation into allegations.

On June 28, Carlson said the NSA was spying on him and those associated with his program, which Carlson stated was revealed through a whistleblower within the government by which particular information via text and emails were looped back to Carlson. Carlson said the details in the communications only could have been known through someone inspecting his texts and emails.

The Fox News host also stated his team had filed a Freedom of Information Act request and called on the federal government to cease the behavior immediately.