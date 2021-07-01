House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday morning announced her appointees to the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, which include Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (WY).

Cheney is the only Republican whom Pelosi has appointed, so far. She also appointed the following seven Democrats:

Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (MS)

House Administration Committee Zoe Lofgren (CA)

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (CA)

Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD)

Rep. Elaine Luria (VA)

Cheney was one of two Republicans to vote to establish the select committee. The other Republican was Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

Pelosi will appoint an additional five members after consultation with Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), for a total of 13.

A statement from Pelosi’s office said the committee will “investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the terrorist mob attack on the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021. It will also be charged with reporting its findings, conclusions and recommendations for preventing future attacks.”

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, with five people killed, 140 members of law enforcement physically harmed and countless more seriously traumatized,” Pelosi said in the statement. “It is clear that January 6th was not simply an attack on a building, but an attack on our very democracy: an attack on the peaceful transfer of power. It is imperative that we find the truth of that day and ensure that such an assault on our Capitol and Democracy cannot ever again happen.”

She added: “As we enter the Fourth of July weekend to observe the birth of our nation, we do so with increased responsibility to honor the vision of our Founders and to defend our American Democracy.”

