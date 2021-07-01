A Thursday poll indicates a majority of New York voters prefer “someone else” to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) winning re-election.

A Siena College poll released found 56 percent to 35 percent “would prefer a generic ‘someone else’ to Cuomo winning re-election… including 60% of independent voters and 42% of Democrats.”

The poll also found 23 percent of voters “want him to resign immediately; 39% want him to finish his current term in 2022 and not run again; 33% want him to remain in office and seek another four-year term.”

Calls for failed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ouster grow louder. https://t.co/xSxgliOF2u — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 7, 2021

The poll comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) have called on Cuomo to step down following allegations of inappropriate sexual misconduct, along with the coronavirus nursing home scandal, while “he used government aides to help him write a book about the crisis last year.”

Spectrum News reports on Wednesday impeachment investigators “met… to advance subpoenas” concerning the allegations. Cuomo has refused to resign multiple times.

The allegations have hurt Cuomo’s favorable ratings, as 47 percent of New York voters in June viewed him as unfavorable. He also has a negative job performance rating at negative 56 percent.

The poll was conducted from June 22-29 with 809 registered voters and has a margin of error of 4.1 percent.