J.D. Vance, the author of Hillbilly Elegy who recently announced his candidacy as the “conservative outsider” vying for Sen. Rob Portman’s (R-OH) soon-to-be-vacated seat, is vowing to raise taxes on companies shipping jobs overseas, as highlighted in a Protect Ohio Values ad released Friday.

The PAC ad highlights Vance’s vow to cut taxes on the middle class and raise them on those who outsource and thereby undermine America’s economy.

“We have to send people to Washington who are willing to shake the system up. Because the leaders of this country, who have plundered it, have decided they’re going to reward their friends with special tax breaks, and not the companies right here in Middletown, Ohio,” Vance says in the ad.

“How about the middle class people in this community get tax breaks? And we’re going to raise taxes on the companies shipping our jobs overseas,” he vows. “That’s why I’m running to be your next U.S. Senator from the state of Ohio.”



Watch:

“The ad highlights a major difference between JD Vance and the other candidates in the race: JD will cut taxes on middle class Ohioans and manufacturers, but he will raise taxes on the outsourcers and transnational tech behemoths undermining America’s culture and economy,” a spokesman for Protect Ohio Values PAC said of the $235,000 statewide digital ad buy.