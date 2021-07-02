Fact Check: The Bogus White House Claim on Reducing Cost of 4th of July BBQ

CLAIM: The White House claimed in a video posted on social media that thanks to President Joe Biden’s economic policies, the cost of a Fourth of July barbecue was down from 2020.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

VERDICT: MOSTLY FALSE

Yes, the cost of items at a Fourth of July are down slightly since 2020, but it has little to do with Biden’s policies and more to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

Prices for many food items abnormally spiked during the summer of 2020 as Americans purchased more food and production and supply chains suffered.

The White House cited analysis from the Farm Bureau to support their claim but ignored the data that obliterated their narrative.

The report read:

Farm Bureau analysis reveals the average cost of a summer cookout for 10 people remains affordable at $59.50, or less than $6 per person. The cost for the cookout is down just 16 cents (less than 1%) from last year, but 8 percent higher compared to 2019.

The White House video noted that beef prices had fallen by eight percent from 2020, suggesting that Biden had something to do with it.

But the Farm Bureau specifically noted prices for beef, pork, and chicken were still higher than before the pandemic.

The report read: