1-Month-Old Among 32 Shot Thursday in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

A one-month-old girl was among 32 people shot Thursday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes that four people were killed in the shootings, 28 wounded.

ABC 7 described the attack that left the one-month-old in critical condition, noting that it occurred before 8:15 p.m., when three gunmen opened fire on a group of people “in the 6500-block of South Halsted Street.”

Seven people were wounded in the incident, including the one-month-old girl, who was shot in the head. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head in a separate incident and a nine-year-old girl was wounded in another shooting.

The Sun-Times points out there were over 1,892 shootings in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 28, 2021, a 12 percent increase over the same time frame last year.

Moreover, over 330 people were killed in Chicago during the first six months of 2021.

Breitbart News explained that nearly 70 people were shot this past weekend alone in Chicago.

