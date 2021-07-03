Hillary Clinton Pushes Coronavirus Vaccines: ‘Get Those Shots, Folks’

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is urging unvaccinated Americans to get the coronavirus jab as the Biden administration fails in its goal to have 70 percent of U.S. population vaccinated by July 4.

“Get those shots, folks,” Clinton said, sharing a graphic claiming that the vast majority of individuals hospitalized for the Chinese coronavirus are those who were not vaccinated:

It remains unclear how skewed the statistic is, as vaccines were not widely available for the bulk of the pandemic.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) July 2 data, over 181 million people in the U.S. have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, representing 54.7 percent of the nation’s total population. Over 156 million are considered fully vaccinated, comprising 47.1 percent of the total U.S. population.

A Morning Consult survey released this week examined the opinions of unvaccinated adults, and nearly half attribute their decision to refrain from getting the jab to a general lack of trust in coronavirus vaccine development and concerns over safety and side effects.

One in ten respondents attributed their decisions to “conspiracy theories or misinformation about the vaccines, skepticism of drug companies or general anti-government or anti-vaccine sentiment.”

Concerns over the safety of vaccines rose to the forefront again in recent weeks after the CDC called for an emergency meeting over rare heart inflammation conditions developing in young people after receiving the mRNA jabs. However, the CDC is still urging parents to get their children vaccinated.