Illegal Alien from Egypt Accused of Stabbing Rabbi Outside Jewish School

An illegal alien from Egypt allegedly chased down a Rabbi outside of a Jewish school and stabbed him Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts.

Khaled Awad, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Egypt, was charged in district court for allegedly stabbing eight times Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, a father of 12 children, outside the Shaloh House in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston.

According to investigators, Awad ran up to Noginski and pointed a gun at him on July 1 in an attempt to obtain the keys of a school van. At that point, Noginski walked toward the van as Awad allegedly held the gun to him, instructing him to get in the van.

Noginski ran on foot, but Awad allegedly caught up to him, stabbing him eight times in one of his arms, investigators said. Awad was previously charged in Florida for battery and theft and was held in a mental hospital.

According to Awad’s former college roommate, the illegal alien is “very much anti-Semitic” and described him as “violent.”

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency revealed to Fox News that Awad first entered the United States on an F-1 student visa in August 2019. Awad, an ICE spokesperson confirmed, did not stay enrolled in college courses and thus lost his legal visa status in May 2021.

Awad is being held without bail until July 8 when a judge will determine whether or not he is a danger to the community. ICE agents have requested that Awad be turned over to their custody if he is released from Boston law enforcement custody at any time.

Noginski was recovering in the hospital but was released on July 2 to recover at home.

