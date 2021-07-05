Poll: Majority of Unvaccinated Do Not Plan on Getting the Jab

The majority of Americans who remain unvaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus do not intend to get the jab, an ABC News/Washington Post survey released Sunday found.

Sixty percent of those surveyed revealed to have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, but over one-third, 38 percent, said they have not, and 2 percent refused to answer or did not offer an opinion on the matter.

Of those who indicated they have not yet been vaccinated, three-quarters said they will “probably” or “definitely” not get the shot. Of those, 52 percent said they will “definitely” not get vaccinated. Overall, that represents a 20 percent increase from the 55 percent who said they will “probably” or “definitely” not get the jab in April.

The survey also found Democrats more likely to be vaccinated than Republicans, with 86 percent of Democrats revealing they have received at least one shot of a vaccine compared to 45 percent of Republicans:

But while 6 percent of Democrats say they aren’t likely to get vaccinated, 47 percent of Republicans fall into that camp, with 38 percent of Republicans overall saying they will definitely not get shots against the virus. Most independents (54 percent) say they have received at least one shot and another 11 percent say they are likely to do so. Among independents, 22 percent say they will definitely not get vaccinated.

The survey, taken June 27-30, among 907 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent.

The survey coincides with a Morning Consult poll showing nearly half of unvaccinated Americans citing lack of trust in coronavirus vaccine development and concern over safety and side effects as the reasons they have not received the shot.

Vaccine hesitancy remains a concern, particularly following reports of rare heart inflammation conditions developing — particularly among younger men — after receiving the mRNA vaccinations, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has continued to urge parents to get their younger children vaccinated.

The CDC is currently investigating the death of a 13-year-old Michigan boy who died in his sleep days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The investigation as to whether there is a correlation between his death and vaccination is now at the federal level with CDC,” a joint statement from Saginaw County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Delicia Pruitt and Health Officer Christina Harrington read.

He had no underlying health conditions, but according to the Detroit Free Press, “the family was told that preliminary autopsy findings suggest Jacob’s heart was enlarged when he died and there was fluid around his heart.”