Ted Cruz Blasts Cori Bush for Attacking Independence Day: ‘Hateful, Divisive Lies’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on June 03, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)
Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday blasted far-left Rep. Cori Bush’s (D-MO) Fourth of July tweet in which she called the United States “stolen land.”

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” Bush, a former Black Lives Matter activist, wrote as millions of Americans were celebrating Independence Day on Sunday.

Cruz responded to Bush’s incendiary post, tweeting the Democrat’s remarks were, “Hateful, divisive lies.”

“The Left hates America. Believe them when they tell you this,” the Texas senator added.

Cruz then re-upped his past response to former NFL quarterback and national anthem kneeler Colin Kaepernick, who once smeared the Fourth of July as a “celebration of white supremacy.”

Read Cruz’s Twitter thread lambasting the former NFL player below:

Cruz’s Monday comments come after the Texas senator said he is mulling another campaign for the presidency.

“Well, sure. I’m certainly looking at it,” Cruz replied when Newsmax asked about another White House bid. “I’ll tell you, 2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. We came incredibly close. We had an incredible grassroots army, 326,000 volunteers nationwide. So, whether it is in the Senate or in a presidential campaign, I’m committed to fighting to defend free enterprise, freedom, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and right now, the battleground is the U.S. Senate.”

“The battleground is fighting back against [President] Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris and the incredible threat they are posing to our liberty. I’m proud to be leading that fight right now in the U.S. Senate,” he concluded.

