Democrats Announce Organization Efforts in Nine States Ahead of Midterms

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced Tuesday that it has launched a campaign and will extend organization efforts to nine states ahead of midterms next year.

The initiative, dubbed the Campaign Pipeline Project, will target nine states, including Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and New Jersey, with organizers who will work in those states to help elect Democrats.

“In order to win, next year and in the future, our party must invest in young and diverse talent,” said DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison in a statement to The Hill. “Through the Campaign Pipeline Project, the DNC will be able to identify, train, and embed young, diverse staff in communities across the country to ensure that Democrats are on the ground, and on the ground early.”

According to party officials, as reported by The Hill, the DNC has a goal of hiring 80 percent of those who participate in the boot camp training program, which will begin to take effect over the next few months and into the fall.

Officials say they hope to have those who want to take part in the program trained and in designated state networks before September 1.

The news comes as the Republican National Committee (RNC) also gears up for the midterms. Late last month, the RNC opened its first Asian Pacific American community center in California in an effort to “build upon gains made with the demographic’s voters in 2020.”

“It demonstrates we are doubling down on our commitment to invest in the APA community long-term and shows we are serious about earning every vote,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel at the time. “It’s one of many ways we’re putting Democrats on defense here in California and across America.”

