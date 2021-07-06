Former Virginia Democrat Gov. Douglas Wilder lit up former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), current candidate for governor, and current Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) in a Facebook post Tuesday saying, “The People Deserve Answers” from them.

Wilder, who is 90 years old and the first-ever African American elected governor, wrote on Facebook about a recent interview he had, where he went after McAuliffe and Northam. He bluntly wrote, “I have been the beneficiary of much that has been done to eliminate the effects of racism in our state and nation.”

He added that “Sacrifices beyond compare and description were made by those, mostly unnamed, unknown, regardless of race, to promote equality of opportunity and enhance possibilities.” This is why he said the people of Virginia deserve answers from “those seeking to lead” before the “statewide election this year in Virginia.”

Wilder outlined that it was only two years ago that McAuliffe was calling for the governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general to resign. But since then, “no reasons have been given to the voters as to [McAuliffe’s] change of mind.”

He further explained, “Governor Northam had been shown pictured in his school’s yearbook in ‘blackface’ and subsequent revelations by A.G. Mark Herring acknowledged appearing in ‘blackface’ in 1985.”

However, he claimed that the “media ran the story of two women accusing Lt. Gov. Fairfax of sexual assault, denied by Fairfax, but former Governor, McAuliffe, within minutes thereafter, proclaimed the accusations to be credible.” While campaigning, McAuliffe has been telling Virginians to vote for Herring and remains backed by Northam.

Wilder also wants to know why McAuliffe “felt compelled to violate Virginia’s long standing precedent by choosing to run again, against persons who had far more experience than he, as he had never held elected office of any kind when he ran.” The candidates who ran against McAuliffe in the primary were all black except one, according to Wilder. He even acknowledged two of the candidates were women which McAuliffe apparently “felt not qualified to be given the chance that he had been given.”

Wilder wants to know how Virginians could think that what Northam and Herring did is “alright by any standard?” noting McAuliffe’s political reliance on the two. Wilder also noted that Northam has withdrawn his apology from the “blackface” scandal.

The 90-year-old then asked if “McAuliffe [is] going to tell the voters of the ‘credible’ evidence that he has relative to Fairfax? Or does this suggest that if you’re a black person in Virginia, if you’ve got to think about who you are going to vote for then ‘you ain’t black.'”