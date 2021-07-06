White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden would “certainly support” states re-imposing coronavirus restrictions.

A CBS News reporter asked Psaki if “the White House would reimpose” coronavirus “restrictions, as cases tick up, or is it up to the states?”

“We certainly support their decisions to implement measures that will make their community safe,” Psaki explained. “States and local communities will have to make evaluations about what is in their interest.”

“There are much higher rates of vaccination in some parts of the country versus others,” she continued. “We are at almost 70 percent vaccination rate for adults 27 and older but almost for adults 18 and older.”

Meanwhile, the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the Chinese coronavirus is reportedly “forcing” Biden administration to “rethink Covid-19 [Chinese coronavirus] measures,” which could include re-instituting mask mandates — even among vaccinated people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has dubbed the Delta variant a “concern.” The variant totals roughly 20 percent of infections in the United States and has prompted the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) to urge fully vaccinated individuals to wear face coverings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on July 4 warned that individuals will begin to see “almost two types of America” between the vaccinated and unvaccinated as the Delta variant spreads across the nation.

As the Biden administration is “rethinking” coronavirus, a July poll indicates 57 percent of Americans believe they have less personal freedom today than before the coronavirus pandemic.