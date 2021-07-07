Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria (VA) has preached about having more transparency in the government, but has recently demanded the exact opposite at her government-funded town halls.

Luria had a town hall last month that was funded by the government and promoted on her government-funded congressional website.

According to a picture provided to Breitbart News, Luria posted a paper outside of her town hall that clearly states in red ink, “No Recording, Large Banners, or Flags Allowed.”

Her government-funded congressional website also states that every person wishing to attend “MUST register for a free e-ticket” and “comply with the COVID-19 protocols.” Nowhere on the website says you can not record. Additionally, her next town hall also does not say anything about recording.

A source familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that local news outlets were allowed to film, just not the constituents she represents.

Previously, Luria was trying to champion opening up and allowing more transparency in government. In the past, the congresswoman has tweeted, “Transparency in government, and especially in our election process, is critical.”

When talking about elections, she’s also said that “Shredding election-related documents doesn’t inspire confidence for #VA02 voters.”

Luria was in a petition scandal in 2018 where petitions that would allow her on the ballot would be kept in possession of Democrat party leaders for years before being released.