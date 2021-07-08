Cases of the delta variant of the Chinese coronavirus, which is said to be more transmissible, are likely far more widespread than current estimates show, according to Biden administration officials.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed the delta variant, B.1.617.2, made up the majority of coronavirus cases, 51.7 percent, in the United States from June 20 to July 3. That reflects a significant jump, as the delta variant made up 30.4 percent of the cases in mid-June.

However, Biden administration officials have reason to believe the variant is far more widespread, attributing that, in part, to the lag in reporting samples, as it can take “weeks to complete.”

According to Politico: