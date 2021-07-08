Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s (R) office said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s potential door-to-door approach to determine the vaccination status of Americans “does not seem like the answer” to getting more Americans vaccinated.

“We are all for educating people on the COVID-19 vaccine, but from the little we know about this program, it does not seem like the answer,” said Gina Maiola, Ivey’s press secretary, in a statement to Breitbart News. “Governor Ivey has no plans to put in a request for government workers to knock on people’s doors here in Alabama.”

Ivey’s team also made clear that “Alabamians have a choice to get the vaccine,” and that Gov. Ivey is “encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and get it.”

“Leading by example, she herself received the vaccine,” Maiola said. “Governor Ivey believes in the science, but she also believes strongly that people have the right to choose what is best for them when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Ivey’s team also noted in the statement to Breitbart News that governors across America have not been briefed on the potential door-to-door operation and that they “have only been given very high level notes.”

The door-to-door effort, which was announced by Biden on Tuesday, was criticized by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) on Wednesday.

“I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!” Parson wrote in a tweet.

