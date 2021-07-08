Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday “it is absolutely the government’s business” to send officials out to knock on people’s doors across America to pressure them to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“So it is absolutely the government’s business,” Becerra explained. “It is taxpayers’ business if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting Covid [Chinese coronavirus] and helping reopen the economy.”

He also stated that “knocking on a door has never been against the law” and American citizens “don’t have to answer. But we hope you do.”

Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) tweeted Tuesday that a federal official knocking on people’s doors to pressure them to take the coronavirus vaccine “should be treated as a trespasser and ARRESTED.”

“It’s not the role of the federal government,” Sabatini told Breitbart News, “It’s unethical for the government to be converting [sic] citizens into private health care decisions and invading their medial privacy.”

“Government solicitations for experimental vaccines is not protected speech and should be prohibited by the State of Florida,” he concluded.

Becerra’s comments comes after President Joe Biden announced the door to door vaccination initiative on Tuesday.

“Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and often times door by door — literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people,” Biden stated during his speech about coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also used a similar phrase Tuesday and Wednesday, suggesting the preventative measures will entail “door to door outreach to get the remaining Americans vaccinated.”

The door to door push to vaccinate Americans comes as the administration missed their July 4 goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults by the national holiday.