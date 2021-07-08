J.D. Vance, Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio, threw his support behind congressional term limits Wednesday on the Fox Business Channel, describing America’s political leaders as part of “the geriatric ruling class.”

A transcript is as follows:

MARIA BARTIROMO: You look at how long some of these people in Congress have been there and it’s almost like they forget who they’re working for, who they’re representing. Nancy Pelosi has been a force for decades, and yet look at her constituents in San Francisco. Homelessness is up, crime is up. What about term limits? Would you be for term limits, J.D.?

J.D. VANCE: Yes, certainly. We definitely have to get better people in there, which is why I’ll put in another plug for JDVance.com. What we have right now is a geriatric ruling class in our business community and especially in our government community that doesn’t understand that companies have ultimately more powerful than the U.S. government. We saw after January 6th, a sitting, duly-elected President of the United States was kicked off of Twitter, kicked off of Facebook, and it’s like our congressmen had no idea what to do about this. It’s because we’ve given these companies too much power and we need to get people inside our Congress who understand these companies and can actually fight back against them.