White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed President Joe Biden’s decision to fulfill former President Donald Trump’s pledge to withdraw United States military forces from Afghanistan, stating, “We’re not going to have a ‘mission accomplished’ moment in this regard. It’s a 20-year war that has not been won militarily.”

