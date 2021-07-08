Poll: Majority of Voters Support Voter ID and Reject ‘Racism’ as Reason for Election Integrity Laws

The majority of voters reject the Democrat narrative regarding a number of election integrity issues, over three-quarters indicating they support basic election integrity safeguards such as voter ID and signature verification. Additionally, a vast majority reject “racism” as a reason for such laws, according to an Election Integrity Polling Project survey.

The Election Integrity Polling Project survey, conducted by pollster and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, found that voters overwhelmingly reject the left’s narrative regarding a variety of election integrity measures, as radical Democrats continue to deem the efforts suppressive and discriminatory.

The survey found that 63 percent of voters — Democrats, Republicans, and independents — identify election integrity as one of their top issues when deciding how to vote, and 77 percent of voters across the board explicitly “reject ‘racism’ as a reason for voting integrity laws, and believe one party uses it for political purposes, not for electoral progress,” according to a release detailing the survey’s results.

The vast majority of voters, 80 percent, believe voter ID is a significant security measure, and a majority disagree with the left’s narrative that the requirement is racist in nature.

Additionally, the survey found:

89 percent in favor of purging voter rolls of ineligible voters, such as those who passed away

87 percent against ballot harvesting

71 percent against accepting ballots after Election Day

53 percent in favor of removing “special voting measures” due to the Chinese coronavirus

Additionally, the survey found more than three-quarters of voters, 78 percent, support a voting plan that includes: “1. Presenting Voter ID, 2. Signature Verification, 3. Chain of Custody Controls, 4. Bipartisan Observers Observing, [and ] 5. Cleaning up the Voter Rolls.”

Conway conducted the nationwide poll, which includes 800 registered voters. Independents comprised the largest portion of the sample, 36 percent, followed by Democrats (31 percent) and Republicans (29 percent).

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is expected to discuss the survey with Conway in the third episode of the podcast Real America.

“I’m excited to sit down with my dear friend Kellyanne, the first woman to successfully helm a presidential win for a Republican, to discuss the results of her latest election integrity poll,” McDaniel said in a statement, affirming the RNC’s commitment to “protecting and promoting voting for all.”

“And in order to do that, we must fight back on a really, really dishonest narrative by Democrats that election integrity measures are racist and meant to make it harder for people to vote,” she added: