Nolte: Woke Babies at Spotify ‘Outraged’ by Joe Rogan’s Show

“Joe Rogan, the notoriously polarizing host of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ America’s most popular podcast in 2020, is upsetting some Spotify staffers,” the New York Post reported.

Yep, once again, some big-time babies at Spotify are wielding the usual-usual tactics to blacklist podcaster Joe Rogan.

And what I mean by “tactics” is when these left-wing fascists and bullies use their “trauma” and phony concerns about “misinformation” to blacklist people and speech they disagree with.

“I’m personally bothered by his transphobic comments and am concerned with the way he might spread misinformation,” a Spotify employee wrote on an internal communication app.

This is all coming on the heels of a companywide meeting back in September when Spotify first brought Rogan on board. Naturally, all the crybabies were there, and according to reports:

[O]ne employee said many of their LGBTQ colleagues felt “unwelcome and alienated” after talking with management about Rogan. Some Spotify employees asked for the ability to include trigger warnings or fact-checks on “Joe Rogan Experience” episodes before they went live, or to delete them entirely, but the company declined their request.

The far-left Vice reported that “in the case of Joe Rogan, a total of 10 meetings have been held with various groups and individuals to hear their respective concerns.”

Ten meetings. Ten. Because people who work for a content-delivering company are butthurt that not all the content they deliver is content they agree with.

Most Americans don’t agree with everything Joe Rogan says because most Americans don’t agree with everything anyone says. But most Americans are not fascist babies using fake trauma and nonsense phrases like “transphobic” to blacklist and silence people.

If “transphobic” means opposition to chemically castrating children, allowing biological men into girls’ dressing rooms, and Drag Queen Story Hours for prepubescent kids, put me on the cattle car to Wokescwitz.

At some point, these corporations have to grow tired of all this mewling, phony emotional blackmail, don’t they?

And Rogan’s no saint on this issue. He took Spotify’s money and then allowed them to remove some of his content. And that was probably his mistake. Once you give an inch to the Woke Nazis, they never quit. You have to tell them to go fuck themselves. There’s no other way. Believe me; they can smell weakness.

Sadly, these days, we see this time and time again: a revolt of crybabies within a company — and it’s almost always a media company, the very organization that should be an extremist when it comes to protecting speech. But they almost always cave. Fortunately, history will not be kind to these quislings.

In a halfway sane world, these company would be telling their fascist staffers to grow the hell up or get the hell out.

My prediction is that Spotify will eventually cave, either by booting Rogan or quietly muscling him to comply.

These days, the Nazis always seem to win.

