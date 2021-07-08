Poll: 77 Percent of Americans Want Additional Police amid Crime Surge

A USA Today/Ipsos poll revealed Thursday that 77 percent of Americans want additional police officers, as Democrats move to defund law enforcement while crime surges nationwide.
“In the survey, 7 in 10 supported increasing police department budgets; 77% said they would like additional police officers deployed on street patrols. And 62% also said some of the police budgets should be used to fund community policing,” the poll revealed.
Seventy percent also said they want an increase in police budgets.
The demand for an increase of police officers and police budgets comes as Democrats have defunded the police in major cities including:
1. New York
2. Philadelphia
4. Baltimore
5. Los Angeles
6. Minneapolis
7. Seattle
Meanwhile, crime is surging across the nation.
Breitbart News reported June 23 that homicides have increased 58 percent in Democrat-run Atlanta, 533 percent in Democrat-run Portland, and 37 percent in Democrat-run Philadelphia. Shootings are up 54 percent in Democrat-run New York City, 51 percent in Democrat-run Los Angeles, and 18 percent in Democrat-run Chicago.
The surging crime has many Democrats worried as polling shows support for expanding law enforcement.
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) admitted Democrats’ initiatives to defund police in major cities are “cutting the throats of the [Democrat] party.
The White House, however, spread “disinformation,” claiming Republicans backed defunding the police.
On Thursday, White House spokesman Andrew Bates told NBC News that “The president, with the backing of leading law enforcement groups, secured the money that his predecessor opposed — to keep cops on the beat — and every single Republican member of Congress voted against it,”
“The GOP continues to oppose the American Rescue Plan even as it delivers the rehiring of police in their districts,” he stated.
However, the Washington Post dismissed the White House claim Wednesday.
“Although Republicans all opposed Biden’s coronavirus relief package, no one voted to cut, or defund, anything,” WaPo explained.
