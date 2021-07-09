The Republican Study Committee (RSC), the largest conservative caucus in the House, highlighted calls from radical Democrats to defund the police in a video after the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed Republicans are responsible.

The video shows tweets from so-called “squad” members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

One tweet highlighted was from Bush saying, “Defunding the police isn’t radical, it’s real.”

Another tweet shown is from Omar, who said, “The ‘defund the police’ movement, is one of reimagining the current police system to build an entity that does not violate us, while relocating funds to invest in community services.”

She added, “Let’s be clear, the people who now oppose this have always opposed calls for systematic change.”

Pressley, in the past, has also tweeted, “The defund movement isn’t new. Folks are just finally listening. ‘We got money for wars but can’t feed the poor.'”

Watch:

So the @WhiteHouse and @SpeakerPelosi are trying to suggest it was Republicans that wanted to defund the police? What a bizarre and distorted messaging strategy. Reminder: pic.twitter.com/RAmhqevRYi — RSC (@RepublicanStudy) July 9, 2021

The White House has recently tried to distance itself from the “Defund the Police” movement and has even gone as far as to blame Republicans for the effort.

Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to Biden, said last month in an interview on Fox News when talking about defunding the police that Republicans were the ones who “objected to it” last year.

Washington Post fact-checkers claimed blaming Republicans for defunding the police, but not Democrats, is worthy of three “Pinocchios.”

The study committee’s website, which also has the video and links to all of the Democrats’ tweets, says, “We looked for an example of a Republican official calling for defunding or ‘reimagining’ police, but couldn’t find anything. Democrats can’t say the same – in fact, here are over two dozen examples of when they have.”