Donald Trump Endorses Ryan Zinke in Montana Congressional Bid

Former President Donald Trump gives his former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke his “Complete and Total Endorsement.” The former congressman and retired Navy SEAL Commander is running in the newly-created Montana Second Congressional District.

In his endorsement, Trump said, “Under Ryan Zinke’s leadership at the Department of the Interior, the U.S. achieved Energy Dominance, increased federal energy revenues, and responsibly opened federal acreage for energy production.”

“He was instrumental in expanding public access to public lands for recreation and rebuilding our National Parks and Forests infrastructure,” Trump continued. “As Montana’s Congressman for the new 2nd District, Ryan will fight against the Radical Left Democrats who continually block the America First policies we put in place.”

Trump also added, that “He will be a strong leader for the great Patriots of Montana. Ryan has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Congress!”

Zinke, on the news of the former president’s endorsement, tweeted, he is “Deeply honored to have POTUS Trump’s “complete & total endorsement” for Montana’s new congressional seat.”

He continued, “POTUS Trump & I fought liberal special interests to restore sanity to public land mgmt, rebuild public lands infrastructure, care for our forests, & make USA ENERGY DOMINANT!”

In a few short months of Biden/Pelosi regime we've seen their radical plan for complete power and control. Our Western values and way of life are worth defending. I look forward to getting back in the saddle and fighting for Montana and the America First Policies. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — Ryan Zinke (@RyanZinke) July 9, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, he also said, “In a few short months of Biden/Pelosi regime we’ve seen their radical plan for complete power and control. Our Western values and way of life are worth defending.”

Zinke mentioned that he “look[s] forward to getting back in the saddle and fighting for Montana and the America First Policies.”

Upon leaving the Trump administration he said, “I love working for the President and am incredibly proud of all the good work we’ve accomplished together.”

When Zinke announced his intention to run for office earlier this year he told NBC Montana, “I think our country’s in peril.”

“I fought for this country, I continue to fight for this country, I love my country. But I also love my neighbor. I grew up in Montana, where if someone’s barn is on fire, you don’t ask whether he’s Republican or Democrat,” he said.