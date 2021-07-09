House Democrat Campaign Arm Announces Record Fundraising Haul

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the House Democrats’ campaign arm, announced a record-breaking off-year donation haul.

The committee announced they raised $14.4 million in the month of June and $36.5 million in total for their second quarter. The committee is touting this as the best off-year fundraising quarter. This means the Democrats’ campaign arm will enter the third quarter with over $44 million in cash on hand.

“Our strong fundraising success shows American voters are rejecting Republican extremism and know just how critical a Democratic House Majority is to protecting our democracy and delivering for American families,” DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) said.

The DCCC and their Republican counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), have been raising record-breaking numbers this year, putting them in a battle to outraise each other.

Reportedly, the NRCC has beaten out the DCCC for three of the five months so far.

The NRCC has yet to announce how much they have raised in June and the second quarter. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), they have until July 20.

In May, the Republicans touted their over $42.1 million in cash on hand. They claimed it was more than double what the committee had at the same time in 2019 while also being debt-free, something the Democrats were unable to have for part of this year.

Both campaign arms are targeting the other side’s vulnerable members. The DCCC announced they are going after 22 seats which are down from the last cycle. The NRCC is targeting 57 seats which are up from their original 47 targeted seats.