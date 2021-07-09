President Joe Biden said outright Friday that he is “a proud capitalist” despite praising big government and pushing socialists polices that are anti-free market.

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines socialism as “a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done.”

Biden’s policies for which he advocates in his trojan horse infrastructure package seem to mirror that definition. A few of them include the following:

Subsidized community college; Subsidized preschool; Increasing subsidies for low-income housing; Subsidizing advanced racial equity and environmental justice; Subsidized loans to Tribes, territories, and disadvantaged communities across the country; Subsidizing a new federal bureaucracy of the office at the Department of Commerce; Subsidizing the Dislocated Workers Program and sector-based training; Increasing subsidies for child tax credits; Subsidized child care facilities; Subsidized the supply of child care; Subsidized Community Revitalization Fund; Subsidizing of Neighborhood Homes Investment Act tax credits; Subsidized funding to ensure new jobs created in clean energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure are open and accessible to women and people of color; Subsidized to ensure employers are providing workers with good jobs – including jobs with fair and equal pay, safe and healthy workplaces, and workplaces free from racial, gender, and other forms of discrimination and harassment; Subsidize a Civilian Climate Corps; Subsidize funding for other climate-focused research; Subsidize the Rural Partnership Program to help rural regions, including Tribal Nations; Subsidize community violence prevention programs.

Biden is also working with self-designated socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to enact the trojan horse reconciliation package that is rumored to be worth $6 trillion.

The establishment media has also praised Biden for being the “Second Coming” of former big government presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson, who, between the two of them, enacted some of the largest, most distributive programs in American history, which include Medicare, Medicaid, and the New Deal, which included social security and the creation of several large federal agencies.