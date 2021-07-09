Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is introducing a bill banning the federal government from maintaining a vaccine database amid President Joe Biden’s door-to-door outreach across America to pressure citizens to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“When the Biden admin calls for ‘targeted’ ‘door-to-door outreach’ to get people vaccinated, it comes across as a g-man saying: ‘We know you’re unvaccinated, let’s talk, comrade,'” Cruz tweeted Thursday evening.

“My bill,” Cruz continued, “to ban federal vaccine passports prohibits the feds from maintaining a vaccine database.”

Cruz’s push to prohibit a federal database to undermine Biden’s door to door outreach across America to pressure them to take the coronavirus vaccine comes as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday, “it is absolutely the government’s business” to send officials out to knock on people’s doors to pressure Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“Knocking on a door has never been against the law,” and American citizens “don’t have to answer. But we hope you do,” Becerra reiterated the administration’s position.

But a couple Republicans have pushed back at the “solicitations for experimental vaccines.”

Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) pushed back at the federal government overreach by stating Tuesday that a federal official knocking on people’s doors to pressure them to take the coronavirus vaccine “should be treated as a trespasser and ARRESTED.”

“It’s not the role of the federal government,” Sabatini explained to Breitbart News, “It’s unethical for the government to be converting [sic] citizens into private health care decisions and invading their medial [sic] privacy.”

“Government solicitations for experimental vaccines is not protected speech and should be prohibited by the State of Florida,” he concluded. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said, “How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left?”

President Joe Biden announced the door to door vaccination initiative on Tuesday in which he said, “we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and often times door by door — literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also used similar terminology Tuesday and Wednesday by indicating the preventative measures will entail “door to door outreach to get the remaining Americans vaccinated.”

It should be noted the administration missed their July 4 goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults by the national holiday.

Editor’s Note: At the time of publication, this article referred to the introduction of Cruz’s bill in future tense. However, it had already been submitted. The language has been updated.