Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis Lead CPAC Straw Poll

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) led the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll, which was announced on the final day of the annual conference.

Pollsters at CPAC asked conference attendees two questions: who would they support in a 2024 bid for president if Donald Trump runs, and who is their top choice if he does not. The straw poll found 70 percent of voters would back Trump in 2024 if he runs for president. In second place was DeSantis with 21 percent of the vote.

When asked who they would support in 2024 if Trump does not run, 68 percent chose DeSantis, followed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 5 percent and Donald Trump Jr. at 4 percent.

Both Trump and DeSantis gained support compared to the last CPAC poll, which occurred in late February in Orlando, Florida. In previous straw poll results, Trump won 55 percent of the vote with DeSantis garnering 21 percent support. With Trump excluded as a potential candidate, DeSantis received 43 percent of the vote.

Overall, Trump received a 98 percent approval rating — 88 percent strongly approved, and 10 percent somewhat approved. President Joe Biden received a 97 percent disapproval rating.

Of the issues facing the nation, CPAC attendees were most concerned about voter ID and election integrity, Constitutional rights, and immigration/border wall.

The straw poll was conducted by co/Efficient between July 9 to 11 in person at CPAC.