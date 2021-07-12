Stacey Abrams PAC Raises More than $100 Million in Two Years

A political action committee founded by failed Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has raised more than $100 million since it was founded a little more than two years ago.

According to filings with Georgia’s Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, Fair Fight Action fundraised more than $103 million since it was created in 2018 after Abrams lost the governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp.

In the run-up to November’s general election, the Abrams backed group raised $90 million with another $8 million stemming from before and after the Senate runoff elections in Georgia at the beginning of this year.

With the more than $100 million haul, Fair Fight Action raised more than The Lincoln Project, American Bridge, and the political action committee of the Club for Growth.

As reported by The Hill, Fair Fight Action “spent $66 million on Democratic campaigns and causes last year, including giving millions to the Georgia Democratic Party and the Senate Majority PAC and hundreds of thousands to state Democratic Party organizations in Iowa, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.”

Prominent individuals who have given to the Abrams founded group include Michael Bloomberg, who gave $5 million; Democrat megadonor Karla Jurvetson, who gave $2 million; and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, who gave $250,000.

Regarding the runoff elections, Fair Fight Action reported raising nearly $12 million in contributions for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff prior to their victories over their Republican challengers to take control of the Senate in January.

Fair Fight Action reported having $24.7 million in the bank at the end of June, according to the latest filings in the Peach State.

