President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to meet this week with the Texas Democrats who fled Texas law enforcement to block state election integrity efforts.

The meeting, which may include Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), will presumably take place in Washington, DC, where the fugitives are taking refuge from the Texas State House, which voted Tuesday to arrest the members for leaving the state during session.

The House vote, 76-4, authorizes state troopers to arrest the members, along with potentially activating the use of arrest warrants to get them back into the state.

Upon arriving in Washington, the fugitives held a press conference Tuesday morning in which they broke into song mid-conference.

C-SPAN

The members quietly sang, “We Shall Overcome,” a Christian gospel song originally attributed to Charles Albert Tindley that was first published in 1901.

Shortly after the choral response, Texas State Rep. Gene Wu (D), who appeared in Washington, DC, with the fleeing fugitives, tweeted a photo of his “first meal as a fugitive.”

My fist meal as a fugitive. Delicious. pic.twitter.com/97M2CmPFXO — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021

“Now I have an idea what AG Ken Paxton must feel like every day… it’s not bad. No wonder he keeps committing more crimes,” he doubled down, calling Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton a fugitive, even though he did not present any evidence Paxton has or is breaking any laws.