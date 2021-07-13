Chuck Schumer Urges DOJ to Investigate the NRA

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is urging the Biden Department of Justice to investigate the NRA over alleged bankruptcy fraud.

On May 11, 2021, Breitbart News reported a federal bankruptcy judge dismissed the NRA’s chapter 11 filing. The judge’s ruling halted the NRA’s attempt to move the organization from New York to Texas.

The Associated Press reports Schumer is citing the NRA’s “continued heavy spending on advertising” to suggest the organization bankruptcy claims were fraudulent.

Schumer said, “They recently told the judicial branch of government that they are bankrupt after the lawsuit by [New York Attorney General Letitia James] and at the same time they’re saying they’re bankrupt, they’re spending millions of dollars on ads to stop universal background checks. That demands an investigation by the Justice Department.”

NRA claimed they were ‘bankrupt’ to escape the NY Attorney General’s jurisdiction But they’ve been spending millions on ads, mailers, texts, TV, & more to stop common sense gun reforms The U.S. Department of Justice must investigate if NRA committed fraud or other offenses ASAP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 11, 2021

Schumer also noted the NRA is spending $250,000 on an ad campaign in West Virginia. The ad campaign calls on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to support by the gun rights of West Virginians by opposing the confirmation of David Chipman to the ATF.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.