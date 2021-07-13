Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday praised the Texas Democrats who fled their state to avoid dealing with election integrity legislation, proclaiming the lawmakers are marching on the same path as those who fought and died for the right to vote.

“I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote, unencumbered,” Harris said during a Monday appearance at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan.

“I will say that they are leaders who are marching in the path that so many others before did when they fought and many died for our right to vote,” she stated, seemingly advancing the false left-wing narrative that Republicans are attempting to take away the right to vote by pursuing basic election integrity safeguards, such as enhanced ID requirements to vote by mail — something that was in Senate Bill 7, which Texas Democrats quashed in May by staging a walkout.

“I do believe that fighting for the right to vote is as American as apple pie. It is so fundamental to fighting for the principles of our democracy,” Harris added.

Her remarks come as the left continues to heap praise on Texas state Democrats for fleeing to Washington, D.C., in protest of the pursuit of election integrity measures, which Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) prioritized in his agenda for the special session:

Smiling House Dems fly off to DC on a private jet with a case of Miller Lite, breaking House quorum, abandoning their constituents, while the Senate still works. It’s my hope that Senate Dems report tomorrow to do what they were elected to do. We will vote on #SB1. #txlege pic.twitter.com/5Kcc4emNFg — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) July 12, 2021

Did they need an ID to buy that Miller lite? pic.twitter.com/K6IjfxFIFg — Jeremy Grey (@jeremygrey11) July 12, 2021

ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021

To avoid a vote, Texas Democrats jet off to DC on privately chartered planes — maskless, unlike all the little people who fly commercial. What a look. https://t.co/fLkcakHKbn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 12, 2021

However, Texas Democrats say they are prepared to remain out of the state for the remainder of the session to deny Republicans a quorum to pass voting integrity legislation.

According to Rep. James Talarico, a Texas Democrat who fled the state, he and his left-wing colleagues are “prepared to stay out of Texas for the rest of the session”:

My Democratic colleagues and I are leaving the state to break quorum and kill the Texas voter suppression bill. We’re flying to DC to demand Congress pass the For The People Act and save our democracy. Good trouble. #txlege pic.twitter.com/gvDi8zcyey — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 12, 2021

Just landed in Memphis on our way to DC. Thank y’all for your well wishes. We left behind our families, our livelihoods, & our beloved Texas. But our sacrifice is nothing compared to the sacrifices brave Americans have made throughout history to protect the sacred right to vote. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 12, 2021

During an appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Democrats who fled will be “arrested and brought back to the Capitol” once they step back into the state.