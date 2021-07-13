Vice President Kamala Harris is being criticized for insulting rural voters in the wake of Democrat claims that the wave of voter integrity legislation taking shape across the country is an effort to make voting more difficult for Americans, including requiring voter identification.

Harris said in an interview with Soledad O’Brien on BET News it is “almost impossible” for rural voters to “prove who they are” because it is difficult to access copy machines.

“I don’t think that we should underestimate what that could mean,” Harris said:

Because in some people’s mind, that means well, you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t… there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them.

“People have to understand when we’re talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are,” Harris said. “Of course people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are.”

People took to social media to slam Harris, including conservative Chris Barron who tweeted: “I live on top of a mountain on the WV/VA border and I can photocopy my ID. I mean I do it while moonshining White Lightning while dueling banjos play in the background but I can still do it.”

Hi, I live on top of a mountain on the WV/VA border and I can photocopy my ID. I mean I do it while moonshining White Lightning while dueling banjos play in the background but I can still do it. https://t.co/clxtK5NmRU — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) July 10, 2021

“I live in a rural community and I am perfectly capable of operating a copying machine, Kamala,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted:

I live in a rural community and I am perfectly capable of operating a copying machine, Kamala.

pic.twitter.com/kRvjnCeyzr — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 10, 2021

“Cause, you know, country folks don’t have electricity, much less access to copiers or smart phones,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted. “They’re too busy running moonshine & sliding on the hoods of their cars.”

Cause, you know, country folks don’t have electricity, much less access to copiers or smart phones. They’re too busy running moonshine & sliding on the hoods of their cars. https://t.co/arpIX2Yl1l — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 11, 2021

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume also reacted to Harris’s remarks calling it “politically really stupid to come out and criticize voter I.D.”

Fox News reported on Hume’s interview with Special Report:

“They’re trying to label Republicans as people who want to suppress the vote. But a number of the things that the Republicans want to do in the laws they are passing across the country are things that are popular — and voter I.D. Is very high on that list,” he said. “I think it’s politically really stupid to come out and criticize voter I.D.” Hume added that Biden advisers are likely contemplating the effectiveness of having Harris out front as the point person on several such controversial issues like election reform, illegal immigration and border security.

“She seems at times lighter than air,” Hume said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.