Bernie Moreno, a Republican running to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman in Ohio, has raised nearly $2.5 million dollars in his first fundraising quarter as a candidate, outpacing his nearest Republican opponent by 50 percent.

According to a press release from his campaign, Moreno has “outraised all the declared Republican candidates in this fundraising quarter; raising fifty percent more than the next closest Republican candidate.”

In the press release, Moreno’s campaign noted the following statistics regarding fundraising for the second quarter:

Bernie Moreno: $2.25 million

Josh Mandel: $1.5 million

Jane Timken: $1.4 million

Mike Gibbons: $6 million, with $5 million being a personal investment

J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist and author of Hillbilly Elegy who announced his candidacy for the crowded race earlier this month, will not be reporting his fundraising numbers until the end of the third quarter.

“People across Ohio are responding because we’re the only candidate that’ll stand up to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s socialist agenda of critical race theory, open borders, and defunding the police,” Moreno said in a statement.

“I was born in a country surrounded by the ideology of socialism and I had the opportunity to live the American Dream,” he added. “I’ll protect that dream for others, and protect the achievements of President Trump. This is just the beginning.”

Moreno’s extensive fundraising haul for his first quarter of his also outpaced fundraising totals put forth by Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), the only Democrat running in the race, who raised a total of $2.1 million.

Ric Grenell, a former Ambassador to Germany under former President Donald Trump who also served as Director of National Intelligence, attributed Moreno’s fundraising success to his unwillingness to “cave to the pressure of lobbyists and reporters.”

“Conservatives across Ohio and across the country have overwhelmingly selected the outsider, Bernie Moreno,” Grenell said. “Career politicians are struggling to convince Ohioans that they can represent them in Washington, DC.”

“People want to know that their candidate isn’t going to cave to the pressure of lobbyists and reporters,” Grenell added, saying that “Moreno has shown early on that he isn’t interested in lobbyists’ support or the approval of the media.”

