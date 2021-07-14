“Muriel’s Torture Chamber” – Watch: D.C. Mayor Bowser Accused of Human Rights Abuses over Coronavirus Jail Policy

Activists with the group “Anacostia Conservative Coalition” held a news conference Tuesday to protest D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowsers’ alleged human rights abuses of inmates who were held in near-solitary confinement at the D.C. jail during the coronavirus pandemic.

For almost 400 days straight, 1,500 people at the D.C. jail were locked in their cells for 23 hours a day to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Washington Post reported in April 2021.

Activists called for congressional action against Mayor Bowser, the D.C. city council, and “all other parties complicit in this abuse of power and violation of basic human rights” when they gathered at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, according to the coalition.

“The bottom line is very simple. We stand next to a sign that says Black Lives Matter, yet the majority of the lives that are going ‘unmattered’ in D.C. Jail are Black lives. Black men like myself,” Ken McClinton said during the conference. McClinton is the father of journalist Charnice Milton, who was shot and killed on her way home from work in 2015.

“My love for my daughter extends to the constitution itself, and no man woman or child — even suspects involved in my daughter’s death — should never face this nation without the constitutional protections under the law,” he said.

According to the Post, many of the men and women stuck at the jail have not yet been found guilty of the crimes for which they were arrested. They were also reportedly denied access to basic services such as grooming, exercise, visitation, medical care, and more.

“They are being held captive in the D.C. Jail, in the detention center for merely the allegation of a crime,” McClinton continued. “They have not been prosecuted to the full extent of the law. As a result, they are innocent until proven guilty.”